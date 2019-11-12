Boardman
February 25, 1943 — November 7, 2019
Kenneth A. McCullough Sr., 76, of Boardman, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Walla Walla, Washington. Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Boardman, Ore. Graveside service will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Lexington Cemetery, followed by a potluck meal back at the LDS Church in Boardman starting at 3 p.m.
He was born February 25, 1943, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the son of Jesse Dee and Anna Mae McQueen McCullough.
He is survived by his wife Lorraine McCullough; children Ken McCullough Jr. and Misty Bellamy, both of Boardman, Oregon, and Jason McCullough of Stanfield, Oregon; brothers Don McCullough of Pendleton, Oregon, and Rob McCullough; and sister Laura Davis of Richland, Washington. He was also a loving grandfather to seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions, flowers, donations and condolences may be sent to the family at 70060 Wilson Lane, Boardman, OR 97818.
Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner is in care of arrangements. You may sign the condolence book at www. sweeneymortuary.com.
