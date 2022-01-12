Ken went to be with The Lord on Dec. 30, 2021. He was 88 years old.
He was born July 23, 1933 in College Place to his parents, Alan and Catherine Giger. His early life was on Weston Mountain in the Reed and Hawley area. He graduated from Weston High School and shortly after married Lois Ellen Exum on May 23, 1953.
They lived in the Milton-Freewater area for a while before he moved his family back up on Weston Mountain that he loved so much. He was a hands on, make it happen kind of man.
He worked construction through his life, working hard to raise their six children. He was a very accomplished heavy equipment operator, working road construction. He spent his last working years setting up and operating portable asphalt plants around Oregon, Washington and Idaho.
Even after retirement, companies would seek him out to set up or advise on plant operations. Even on his off time, he worked with his own equipment for himself and others. He loved to work.
After their children gained adulthood, Ken and Lois began spending their winters south in Laughlin, Nevada for the next 15 years. They enjoyed that time of their life very much. They were married 68 1/2 years upon his death.
Ken is survived by his wife Lois at her home in Athena, his children Pam and husband Tim, Ken Jr. and wife Janice, Trish and husband Mitch, LoriAnne and husband Greg, Gordon, Mona and husband Dan, sister Ellen, brother Dave and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Clinton, Bob and Miles.
A family memorial is planned for early summer.
