Kenneth D. “Ken” Fickel, of Hermiston, was born Sept. 19, 1946, in Alliance, Nebraska, to parents, Vaughn and Emma Keane Fickel. He died Oct. 23, 2021, in Hermiston at the age of 75.
He was raised and attended school in Hemingford, Nebraska, graduating in 1964. Ken was united in marriage to Vicki Russell Jan. 23, 1967, in Pilot Rock. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served in Vietnam where he was awarded two Purple Hearts. Ken worked as an engineer for the Oregon Department of Transportation for nearly 30 years before he retired. He loved working around his farm and tinkering in his shop, trips to the coast and playing on the computer.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Vicki Fickel, Hermiston; son, Kenneth Fickel Jr., Hermiston; daughter, Angela (Rex) Harman, Hermiston; brothers, Terry Fickel, Austin, Texas, and Gaylin Fickel, Portland; grandchildren, Ryan, Tad, Tyler, J.T., T.J., Tiffany, Jamie, Jacob and Derrick; great-grandchildren, Madison, Jackie, Bella, Jordynn, Jenna, Aiden, Joseph, Michael, Taylor, Peyton, Zoey, Isabelle, Landon, Caleb, Caden, Abbigale, Jaden and Jayce; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Connie Fickel; and a sister, Donna Jane Kampbell.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Burns Mortuary Chapel, Hermiston.
Burial will follow at the Desert Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Irrigon.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.