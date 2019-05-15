Hermiston
November 16, 1946 — May 12, 2019
Kenneth J. “Ken” Cromer of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on November 16, 1946, in Walla Walla, Washington, to parents Joe and Alberta Weed Cromer. He died on May 12, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon, at the age of 72 years.
Ken was raised and attended schools in Hermiston, Oregon, graduating from Hermiston High School in the class of 1965. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1968 and served for three years during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1971.
Ken had a painting and drywall business for many years. He was united in marriage to Sally Peatow on December 21, 1991, in Hermiston, Oregon.
Ken enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and working around his home.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sally Peatow; sons Greg and Douglas Cromer; daughter Kimberly Cromer Adkins; sisters Lenielle Starrett Sloan, Connie Joy Cromer Powers and Marcia Cromer Schneidmiller; brother Brian Starrett; three grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Burns Mortuary chapel, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Ken with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon.
