Hermiston
Nov. 15, 1950 — Jan. 14, 2020
Kenneth Jacob Brutscher, age 69, passed away on January 14, 2020, from cancer. Kenneth was born on November 15, 1950, in Walla Walla, Washington, and was raised in Walla Walla and Springfield, Oregon.
Kenneth joined the Army and served his time in Germany. Kenneth worked at the Umatilla Army Chemical Depot in Hermiston until he retired in 2006.
Kenneth is preceded in death by older brothers, Ronald Brutscher and Terry G. Brutscher.
He is survived by his brother, Robert Brutscher of Boardman, Oregon; and half-sister, Melody Brutscher of Seattle, Washington; nephew, Chad Brutscher of Kalispell, Montana; nieces, Dawn Aby of Weston, Oregon, and Monica Navarro of Kennewick, Washington.
No services are planned per Kenneth’s request. A small gathering of family and close friends will take place at the Brutscher ranch in Weston, Oregon.
Friends are encouraged to visit the website at www.lifetributescenter.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Arrangements by Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, Washington.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.