Lexington
November 13, 1945 — March 11, 2019
Kenneth “Kenny” Gates, 73, of Lexington, Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019, in Heppner, Oregon. A memorial service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. the Lexington Bible Church.
He was adopted at age 5 by his grandparents, Lillian and Jack Gates. Kenny was raised on the Middle Fork of the John Day River on the Jack Gates Ranch from birth until the age of twelve.
When he lost his beloved father, the ranch was sold. From there he moved constantly across Oregon, Washington and Idaho. He moved to Lexington in his teens and met the love of his life, Candace Papineau. They were married on June 17, 1967. The couple lived in Lexington their entire life. Kenny was proud that as a husband and father he provided a stable home life with the purchase and ownership of two homes for his family.
He worked at Morrow County Road Department, Kinzua Pine Mill and for various logging companies. He then became an owner/operator of his own logging trucks. This was his dream and he enjoyed the long hours and trips to the woods.
Kenny enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and any and everything in the mountains. When his health didn’t allow him to drive truck he then enjoyed spending time at the chip plant and watching trucks coming through. He also enjoyed trips to Sumpter to stay a few days with his sister Bonnie.
Kenny belonged to the Truck Loggers Association and Fraternal Order of Eagles where he achieved Golden Eagle. He was a proud and active member of AA. He cherished these years as a member and a sponsor to many. He is loved and adored by many for his helpful, kind, caring and gentle heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lillian and Jack Gates and Kenneth Hallanger, and also a nephew, Kenneth “Little Kenny” Graves.
Survivors include his beloved wife Candace, his children Melissa and Michael Towers, Melanie Gates and Will Martin, five grandchildren and a great-grandson.
He is also survived by his mother Connie Lucille, sisters Bonnie Paullus and Rita Wolsey, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation (https://www.helpfightra.org). You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuatry.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.