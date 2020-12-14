Irrigon
July 13, 1948 — December 10, 2020
Kenneth Lee Hearn of Irrigon was born July 13, 1948, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Kenneth and Adah (Chisham) Hearn. He passed away in Hermiston on Dec. 10, 2020, at the age of 72.
At the age of 8, Ken moved to Weston, Oregon, with his family. He grew up and attended school in Weston. After high school, he attended Walla Walla Community College where he received his associate’s degree. He worked for Jaynes Business Machines in Hermiston for a few years. He then began his career with Pendleton Grain Growers (PGG) where he worked as a store manager at the Athena store for 22 years. His next job was as a corrections corporal at the Two Rivers Correctional Institution where he received the nickname “Shrek.” He retired from Two Rivers after 17 years in 2014.
He lived in Eastern Oregon throughout his adult life in the communities of Athena, Hermiston and the past 20 years in Irrigon.
Ken served as the president of the Athena Booster Club, taught Hunter’s Safety Courses and girls’ basketball at a summer camp in Halfway for 8 years. He was an active member of the Columbia View Community Church in Irrigon for many years and was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan.
Ken married Sandra Murphy in Weston, Oregon, on Aug. 14, 1966.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sandra; son, William (Joy) Hearn; and daughters, Caitlin and Trinity; son, Thoren (Stacie) Hearn and children, Emily (Dylan) Thornton and Andrew and Jackson Hearn; daughter, Kendra Scott and sons, Garrett and Connor; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Thorus; and many friends and church family members.
A private family service will be held. A public ice cream social will be announced at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Family suggest memorial donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
