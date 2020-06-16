Enterprise
April 24, 1953 — May 21, 2020
Born to Virgil Leon Bolen and Shirley Nadine Miles in Hanna, Wyoming, and being the son of a pastor, Kerry’s family moved through Wyoming and Idaho before returning to their home state of Oregon.
Kerry met his bride of 47 years, Doneva Marlene Shockman, at Hermiston High School where they both graduated in 1971. They married on February 10, 1973, and soon after they started their family of four children.
In addition to his family, Kerry was very involved with the United Methodist Church, especially the youth horse camp program at Wallowa Lake Camp. He enjoyed helping youth find fellowship, horses and the outdoors, which were some of his favorite things!
He retired from his career as a conductor at Union Pacific Rail Road in 2013 and then he and Doneva fulfilled their dream of moving and retiring to Wallowa County. He was able to see his new home take shape before passing from pancreatic cancer on May 21 at his home in Enterprise, Oregon.
Kerry was proceeded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Doneva, and children Jeremy, Kai (Dallas), Daniel (Kimberly) and Mikal (Jesse) Miller. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Paige, Gavin, Garrett, Ashton, Isabella and Kaia. He also leaves his sister Linda (Andy) Bakker and brother Linc (Debbie) Bolen.
The family asks for any donations in Kerry’s memory to be made to the Wallowa Lake Camp, at www.gocamping.org. An outdoor celebration of life will happen on August 15 in Joseph, Oregon, at 62324 Knapper Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
