Boardman
March 1, 1975 — October 12, 2019
Kevin M. Chapman of Boardman was born March 1, 1975, in Hamilton, Montana, the son of Jack and Bonnie (Coomes) Chapman. He passed away in Richland, Wash., on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 44.
Kevin grew up in Hamilton, Montana, where he attended school and graduated from high school in the class of 1994. He attended a technical trade school in Wyoming, where he studied to become a diesel mechanic. He lived in Coos Bay, Oregon, for three years and has lived in the Hermiston and Boardman areas since 2014. He currently worked as a diesel mechanic for Milky Way Trucking in Boardman.
Kevin loved the outdoors, animals and the Oregon Coast. He enjoyed classic cars, monster trucks, loud engines and listening to country music. He attended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Kevin married Merrissa Murray on July 7, 2012, at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
He is survived by his wife Merrissa; sons Cody and Cade Chapman; parents Jack and Bonnie Chapman; and brother Jack Chapman. He has a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Burns Mortuary chapel, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore.
The family would like to thank the staff at Kadlec Hospital for their compassion and caring at this difficult time.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
