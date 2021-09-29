Keyonna passed away suddenly at her home in Milton-Freewater. Keyonna was a giving soul who always thought of others before herself. Keyonna was a loving wife and a wonderful mother, who loved her daughters beyond measure. Keyonna’s passing leaves a dark hole in everyone she ever touched.
Keyonna was born in Palmer, Alaska, and raised on the family farm in Wasilla, Alaska. Keyonna was known to give her friends everything she had; her sisters the most beautiful gifts and her parents thoughtful keepsakes. Keyonna called everyone regularly to always tell those she loved just how much they meant to her. Keyonna was a kind and loving daughter and the youngest of three girls who had adventures every day. Keyonna’s bright smile lives on in her two daughters, who will remember her for the amount of love and dedication she was always known for.
Keyonna completed numerous beautiful pieces of art, such as epoxy resin designs, jewelry, diamond art designs, coloring pages, blankets and many other amazing crafty items. Keyonna shared her artwork with everyone. Keyonna was always so thankful for those whom she loved to just listen to her beautiful voice. That voice will be missed dearly by so many.
Keyonna leaves behind her husband, Daniel Pace; her daughters, Josephine and Evangeline Pace; her loving parents, Rich and Phyllis Owens; sisters, Rachell (Jake) Faber and Savanna (Micheal) Greenhalgh; nieces and nephews, Brenton and Liberty Faber, Dalton Owens and Ely Greenhalgh; her grandmother, Patricia Owens; grandfather, Tom Owens; caring aunts and uncles, Angie Duncan, Jodi (Ron) Legerski, Tammy (Bryan) Murrin, Scott (Jenise) Owens, Jim (Jennifer) Williams, Tracey Ballard, Bacel (Jolene) Tellier, Ann Maloch, Rosemary (Dave) Lefever, Charlene Bell and Theresa Evan; as well as numerous loving cousins.
Keyonna was preceded in death by grandparents, Bacel and Syble Tellier; aunts, Suzanne Osborne and Catherine Dunphy; and uncle, Sam Tellier.
Keyonna will be dearly missed by her family and friends here in Oregon and by her Alaskan rodeo family.
Please join us to celebrate Keyonna’s life Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m., Owens 5 Ranch, 84372 Meharry Road, Milton-Freewater. Arrangements are with Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater. To leave an online condolence, visit munsellerhodes.com.
