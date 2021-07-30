Tillamook
Sept. 18, 1970 — July 25, 2021
Kimberley Ann Cunningham-Mealey passed away on July 25, 2021, in Tillamook, Oregon, at the age of 50.
Kim was born on Sept. 18, 1970. Kim and her family moved to the Port Orchard area in western Washington and she graduated from Peninsula High School in 1989.
Kim was a loving, caring, happy woman who spent most of her life as a caregiver. She was a nursing assistant and in home health where she loved caring for seniors. Most recently, while living in Pendleton, Oregon, Kim was the secretary of the Lifeways Peer Group. She was also a member of the GOBHI caucus. Kim was also as proud member of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. She had been baptized and was exceptionally happy in embracing her faith and her relationship with the Lord.
Kim is survived by her sisters Kathy and Karen. She also had two children, who were the light of her life, Jackie and Emily. She was indeed a proud mom! Her uncles, Les and Mike Flower, as well as numerous cousins also survive her. Kim was preceded in death by her mom Linda and her dad Jim.
All who knew and loved Kim hope she rests in peace in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father. No services are planned at this time.
