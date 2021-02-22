Eugene
June 20, 1968 — February 11, 2021
Kimberly Dawn “Kimi” Wilson, 52, continued her journey on February 11, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon, due to heart complications.
Kim was born in Sweet Home, Oregon, on June 30, 1968, to Juanita Bradshaw and Orville Uselton. Jaunita later married James Thomas “Tom” Bradshaw and the couple raised Kim. She was preceded in death by both parents, James Thomas and Jaunita Bradshaw; granddaughter Gracie; a brother, William Bradshaw; and sisters-in-law Annette Shelton and Daralyn Johnson.
Survivors include her husband, William “Bill” Wilson of Springfield, Oregon; fiance Felicia Durfee of Eugene, Oregon; daughter Savannah Welch and her significant other Adam Valentine of Albany, Oregon; daughter Danielle Welch and her significant other Justin Foord of Scio, Oregon; grandchildren Hunter Breazile, Ryder Foord, Bailee Foord, Joshua Foord, Oden Valentine and Avery Valentine; Felicia’s father Robert Durfee and his wife Jessica Durfee of Spring City, Utah; brother Glen “Bubba” Shelton of Chester, California; sisters Trudy Zemmer and her husband Les of Baker City, Oregon, Judy Nord of Pendleton, Oregon, and Sue Johnston and her husband Don of Sweet Home, Oregon; sisters-in-law Marcie Huber and her husband Trent Huber of Oral, South Dakota, and Kellie Darrow of Pendleton, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
Kim was a kind and gentle woman who would give it to you straight and with passion. Kim liked to fish, camp and go to the beach, various genres of music ranging from rock to rap and, most importantly, spending time with her family and friends. Kim helped and touched many hearts along the way.
Kim met her husband William “Bill” Wilson in August of 2001 and they married on September 20, 2002, spending nearly 20 years together. Despite their separation they remained good friends.
Kim met her fiance, Felicia Durfee, and the couple lived in Eugene, Oregon, where Kim took up painting bird houses and was learning to use a wood burner, making designs and other little painted wall plaques, where she was able to show her artistic talent. Kim’s sense of humor was without parallel. As one plaque she made said “Home is where the ho & me rendezvous.” Felicia, Savannah, Danielle, Bill and the rest of the family have many fond memories to be cherished and shared.
Please join us in her celebration of life and taco bar in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m., located at 4531 Franklin Blvd.; watch for parking signs and signs to celebration area.
