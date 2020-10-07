Umatilla
September 1, 1977 — October 4, 2020
Kraig Alan Hull was born Sept. 1, 1977, in The Dalles, Oregon, to Larry and Sharon Hull. Kraig grew-up in Tygh Valley, Oregon, and graduated from Wasco County Union High School in 1995. After high school, Kraig attended Linn Benton Community College in Corvallis and joined Alpha Gamma Rho.
Kraig traveled all over the United States working for Great Southwestern Construction before moving home to Tygh Valley and going to work for Schanno Ranches. During this time he met the love of his life, Melissa Hedman. They were married on Oct. 15, 2015, and made their home in Umatilla. Kraig worked for the city of Hermiston and was starting up his own metal fabrication business.
Kraig will be missed by many that knew and loved him. His unique sense of humor, irrepressible curiosity, creativity and his mechanical abilities will not be forgotten.
He leaves behind his wife, Melissa Hull; mother Sharon Hull; sister Kendyl Hanning and brother-in-law Jake Hanning.
Plans for a memorial service are being postponed to a later date when we can celebrate his life properly.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
