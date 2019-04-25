Umatilla
December 3, 1957 — April 22, 2019
Kyle C. Sherwood of Umatilla was born December 3, 1957, in Wenatchee, Washington, the son of Charles and MariLouise (Jones) Sherwood. He passed away on April 22, 2019, near Hermiston at the age of 61.
Kyle lived in Wenatchee, Washington, throughout his childhood where he attended and completed his schooling. After high school, he began his career as a long haul truck driver and drove trucks for the next 35 years. He also served in the Army National Guard for six years. He moved to Umatilla, Oregon, in July of 2000, where he has resided since.
Kyle enjoyed fishing, reading, yard saling, cooking, baking and collecting clocks.
He married Amanda “Mandy” Holland on May 24, 1980, in Wenatchee, Washington.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mandy; three daughters, Jaimie (Mark) Ashcraft, Shelley (Terry Messenger) Bowden and Robin (Joseph) Southerland; brother Kevin Sherwood; sisters Kathy Bennett and Karen Lerma; 12 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Keith; and a daughter, Jessica.
An informal gathering for family and friends will be held at Hat Rock State Park on May 5 at 12 p.m.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
