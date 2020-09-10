Pilot Rock
July 28, 1976 — September 4, 2020
Kyle D. Hill, 44, of Pilot Rock, Oregon, passed away in the mountains that he loved, just outside Pilot Rock.
Kyle was born to Don and Linda Hill on July 28, 1976. He attended school in Pendleton and later moved to Pilot Rock. His love for the outdoors led him to work outdoors joining a hot shot crew, logging, and finally found his calling as a journeyman tree trimmer.
Kyle was an avid outdoorsman who spent much time hunting, camping and riding ATVs.
He met Holli in 2003 and she brought Cody and Kylie into his life. Later they had Gauge and Evan. In 2005 Kyle and Holli married. He loved teaching the kids everything he knew about the outdoors, camping, shooting bows and hunting. Taking his family hunting was his most favorite hobby.
He is survived by wife, Holli Hill; sons Cody, Gauge and Evan, and daughter Kylie; parents Don and Linda Hill; sisters Tina (Mark) Cave and Vonda Hill Groves; and his nieces.
Kyle’s love for his family and friends will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will take place at the Pilot Rock Community Center on Friday, October 2 at 2 p.m.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
