Oct. 25, 1925 — Sept. 6, 2021
Echo
L. Vernon Cook of Echo, left his earthly home on Sept. 6, 2021, at the age of 95. He was born in Rigby, Idaho, on Oct. 25, 1925, to Phineas Leo Cook and Thelma Leavitt Cook. He was married and sealed for time and all eternity to Donna Fae Smith on Nov. 10, 1949, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna; a sister, Anna Jex; and a brother, Harvey Cook; his eldest son, Kent and his wife Sharon Cook; foster daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Frank Dana; infant granddaughter, Rochelle Salisbury; great-granddaughter, Kalani Clark; and great-grandson, Riley Salisbury.
He is survived by siblings, Ellen Gneiting, Irene Olsen and Ivan Cook; his surviving children include, Dianne Hunt (Joel), Boise; Sherri Salisbury (Mark), Basin City, Washington; Brian Cook (Karli), Irrigon; Darla Hartsteen (Wally), Echo; Lorilee Mitchell (Rick), Bonney Lake, Washington; Launa Allphin (Steve), Highland, Utah; foster daughter, Marie Smart (Rod), Heber, Utah; and Michelle Hullinger (Randy), Pasco; 60 grandchildren, 131 great-grandchildren and many great-great-grandchildren.
Vernon and Donna’s journey together began on a farm in Shelton, Idaho. Because of Vernon’s veteran status they pursued an opportunity to develop land through the Columbia Basin Project and moved to Moses Lake, Washington, in 1953. They moved to Basin City, Washington, in 1958 then to Echo in 1972 where they lived and farmed for many years.
The church was an integral part of his life. He served many years in various church callings, blessing the lives of all he served. He was selfless in service to others and worked tirelessly to provide for his family.
Upon retirement from farming, Vernon and Donna were called to serve four missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where they served together and cultivated their love for the people of Central and South America. Vernon most recently served in the Columbia River Temple.
Vernon leaves a legacy of faith and love for family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege and opportunity to know him.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1035 S.E. Ninth St., Hermiston. Interment will follow at the Echo Memorial Cemetery in Echo. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
Any contributions in his memory may be made to the Humanitarian Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org. Arrangements are with Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
