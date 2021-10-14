We regretfully announce the passing of our mom, LaDonna “JoAnne” Hensley, who passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Aug. 25, 2021, at the age of 80.
JoAnne was born to John and Mary Wynn on Oct. 27, 1940, in the city of Pendleton, Oregon, and graduated from Echo High School, class of 1958. She worked in the service industry most of her life.
She belonged to several fraternal organizations, including the Woodland Moose Lodge No. 2394, Woodland, Washington; Newport Eagles No. 2817, Newport Oregon; and was a lifetime member of the Woodland VFW Ladies Auxiliary No. 1927, Woodland, Washington. She will be forever loved, forever remembered and her bright smile missed.
She is survived by many loving individuals including her sister, Julie Wynn; daughters, Renee Kilian, Patricia Plumlee and Pamela Maxwell; and son, Alfred Duane “Butch” Fontaine Jr.; and Tobi, her beloved fur baby. JoAnne also had 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both her parents, her loving husband, John Hensley; brother, Bill Wynn; and sister, Sharon Wynn.
JoAnne requested a cremation and that her ashes be scattered at her favorite place in Depoe Bay, Oregon. There will be a private celebration of life with her family afterwards.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cancer organization of your choice.
