Kit was born the oldest of five children to Bert and Leona Gladney in Wellington, Texas on August 1, 1936. She traveled with her family to the George Canyon area south of Pendleton where she met and married the love of her life, Charles Elwood Hoeft. Kit and Charles were married July 3, 1954 prior to her final year of high school. Kit graduated from Pendleton High School as Laquitta Hoeft in 1955.
Kit and Charles enjoyed 64 years together where they raised 4 children. Kit was a farm wife who worked at off-the-farm jobs as a receptionist, realtor and for the Oregon Agricultural Statistics Service, however her biggest job evolved around their kids activities and volunteerism as a 4-H leader, fair barn superintendent, assisting school teachers in the classroom and for the Pendleton Round-up. Kit enjoyed being a part of the Umatilla County Homemakers Group, playing Bridge and traveling with Charles to see the country for years prior to settling in the Whetstone area of southern Arizona.
Kit was preceded in Death by her loving husband Charles, daughter Charlotte, parents, and brother Michael Gladney.
She is survived by daughter Debra Nordheim (John), sons Mike Hoeft (Karen), Aaron Hoeft (Jaci) and son-in-law Larry Portouw (Charlotte); 8 Grandchildren Carla Thorson (John), Jeffery Portouw (Yeen Kie), Mindy Puller (Sam), Laura Rowan (Kyle), Cody Nordheim (Ingrid), Logan Hoeft (Christal), Michaela Nordheim and Connor Hoeft ;7 Greatgrandchildren Charles and Garrett Thorson, Andrenna and Tell Puller, Hanna Nordheim, Olivia Portouw and Savannah Hoeft and brothers John and Sam Gladney and sister Charlene Foster.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 ñ 10:00 am at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Followed by Burial at Skyview Memorial Park. Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Good Samaritan Quiburi Mission, 850 S. State Highway 80, Benson AZ 85602.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.