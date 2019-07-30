Pendleton
February 21, 1934 — July 28, 2019
Larene was born in Pocatello, Idaho. Her parents were Loyd and Vivian Southworth. She was the middle child of eight (five sisters and two brothers). Larene was a Pendleton resident and member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for 68 years.
In 1951, at the age of 17, she married Charles Wohlcke, age 19, in Caldwell, Idaho. She worked at Harris Pine Mills off and on for 20 years while raising her four children.
Larene had a great artistic talent enjoying crafting, crocheting, drawing and watercolors. Her father taught her at a young age the love of playing games. She knew an endless number of card games, which she enjoyed passing on to her children and grandchildren.
Larene was preceded in death by two sons, Rod Wohlcke and Loyd Wohlcke, and husband Charles Wohlcke.
She is survived by her daughter Deborah Mulder, son-in-law Steven Mulder, son Van Wohlcke, daughter-in-law Connie Wohlcke, one brother, three sisters and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Her faith in God never failed her through her years of trial and heartaches, the loss of two sons, husband of 68 years, and her beloved siblings.
The family would like to thank those who cared for Larene in her home through the past six years. She had many medical challenges that she met with grace and dignity.
She will be greatly missed and loved forever.
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019, from noon to 5 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton. Graveside service will be held Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Skyview Memorial Garden, Pendleton, Oregon.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
