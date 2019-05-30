Hermiston
January 17, 1934 — May 26, 2019
Larry C. Carrick of Hermiston was born January 17, 1934, in Boardman, Oregon, the son of Clyde and Viola (Willbanks) Carrick. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at the age of 85.
Larry graduated from Yamhill High School in the Class of 1952. After high school, he joined the Air Force where he served for four years. He worked as an electronics instructor and was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Aurora, Colorado. He married Lola “Maxine” Randles while stationed at Lowry AFB on October 2, 1953.
After his honorable discharge, the couple returned to Oregon and lived in the Willamette Valley where he worked at various jobs. Larry then went to barber college in Portland. After completing barber school, the family moved to Hermiston in 1961 where he has resided since. He bought a barber shop in Hermiston, “Larry’s Clip Joint,” which he operated for 28 years. In 1976, he and Maxine opened “Westland Furniture” in Hermiston, which they operated until retiring in 1996.
After retiring, the couple enjoyed several years of traveling, RVing and going on cruises with friends. Larry was an avid golfer, a member of the V.F.W., Shriner’s and a 54-year member of the Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845. He had served as exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge several times in years past. He and friend Earl McAllister would take clothes to Walla Walla to donate to veterans and ride in Larry’s military jeep together in parades.
Larry was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine, on January 18, 2011. He was also preceded in death by one brother and three sisters.
He is survived by sons Mike and Jeff; daughter Cheryl Watson; 12 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters; and his beloved dog Zoey.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Burns Mortuary chapel. A reception will follow at the Hermiston Elks Lodge #1845, 480 E. Main St., Hermiston.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
