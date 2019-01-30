Hermiston
February 3, 1938 — January 18, 2019
Larry Dale Keimig of Hermiston was born February 3, 1938, in Nashville, Kansas, the son of Edmund and Frida (Schindler) Keimig. He passed away on Friday, January 18, 2019, in Pasco, Wash., at the age of 80.
Larry grew up in the Central Oregon and Fossil areas, graduating from Fossil High School. After high school, he served in the U.S. Army for two years. He moved to Hermiston, Oregon, in the early 1960s where he has resided since. In Hermiston, he owned and operated Keimig Floor Coverings for 25 years, retiring in the late 1990s.
Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, going to the mountains, spending time at his Starkey cabin, mushroom picking and deep sea fishing. He joined Scottish Rite in Baker City, Ore., on May 4, 1995. He was affiliated into Lodge of Perfection, Pendleton Valley Scottish Rite on March 17, 1996. He was elected Venerable Master for Pendleton Valley for 2000-2001. He was appointed to the position of secretary on January 1, 2002, and held that position until September 23, 2010. Larry received the Rank and Decoration of Knight Commander of the Court of Honor on November 8, 2003. He was appointed to the position of Personal Representative of Lodge of Perfection of Pendleton in 2005. Larry was voted to become a 33 degree Inspector General Honorary on September 8, 2007. He participated in many degrees at the semiannual reunions in Baker City from 1996 until 2014. He resigned from the position of Personal Representative of Lodge of Perfection in Pendleton on March 13, 2015, to care for his wife.
Larry married Marilyn Marie Brabant in Hermiston on December 14, 1973. She preceded him in death in 2003. He married Peggy Carver in 2009 in Hermiston.
He is survived by his wife Peggy; son Andrew; stepchildren Penny Hamm, Linda Mitchell, Melanie Hall and Rebecca Rayner; brothers Duane (Patsy) Keimig and David Keimig; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the Hermiston Christian Center, 1825 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston, OR 97838.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of final arrangements.
Family suggest memorial contributions to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
