Heppner
July 11, 1935 — March 3, 2019
Larry Dwight Day, 83, formerly of Pilot Rock, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home in Heppner. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Heppner. A reception will immediately follow the service, and the public is invited.
He was born on July 11, 1935, at Lyman, Nebraska, the son of Abrey and Alice West Day. The family moved to Oregon when Larry was six months old. They lived in Oregon City and Molalla, where he graduated from Molalla High School.
Larry worked as a sheet metal worker and was self-employed. On March 14, 1969, he married Charlene O’Brien at Oregon City. On March 14, 2019, it would have been the 50th wedding anniversary for Charlene and Larry.
He loved hunting, spending time with family and friends, going to the mountains, following the grandkids' and great-grandkids' sports activities, and time spent in his shop.
Larry is survived by his wife, Charlene Day of Heppner; stepsons Rusty Britt and his wife Kathy of Lexington, and Rick Britt and his wife Shelli of Heppner; stepdaughter Mindy Britt Costner, also of Heppner; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Caroline Day and Cheryl Alphin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pioneer Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836, Pioneer Memorial Hospice, P.O. Box 9, Heppner, OR 97836, or to your favorite charity.
You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.