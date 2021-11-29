Larry Lee Platt of Hermiston was born July 15, 1941, in Lewiston, Idaho, the son of Lloyd and Ruth (Lyons) Platt. He passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, in Kennewick, Washington, at the age of 80 years.
Larry grew up and attended schools in Stanfield, graduating from Stanfield High School in the class of 1959. He worked in his dad’s store, “Curly’s Market,” in Stanfield for many years. He later purchased the market from his father and operated the store and a butcher shop in Stanfield until the late 1990s. He then began his career with the Irrigation District in Hermiston, then transferred to the Stanfield Irrigation District where he worked as a field supervisor. He worked a total of over 20 years for the irrigation districts, retiring in 2018.
Larry volunteered with the Stanfield Fire Department for 21 years and the Agape House in Hermiston the past several years. He had been a member of the Hermiston Christian Church for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling, reading and he had a great sense of humor. He loved his family dearly and was always there if someone needed help.
Larry married Dene Johnson in Stanfield, Oregon, on Aug. 10, 1962.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dene; daughter, Jodi and husband Mike Florence; five grandchildren, Jacob, Nathan, Adam, Emma and Ashley; three great-grandchildren, Eli, Kale and Tatum.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Debbie, who passed away in 2007.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at the Hermiston First Christian Church, 775 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston, Oregon. A private family burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements.
Memorial contributions in Larry’s memory can be made to the Agape House in Hermiston.
