On Aug. 15, 2021, Larry Leon Criswell said his final farewell to this life and was welcomed into his heavenly home. A man of deep and abiding faith, stalwart devotion to his family and friends, love for his country, fathomless creativity, and an unmatched zeal for life, his life was always an adventure in one form or another.
Born on Sept. 19, 1954, in Odessa, Texas, to Louis and Lona Criswell, he spent most of his life in the Pacific Northwest. For 21 years, he served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy, many of them spent while raising a family. He was married to his wife, Cindy, for 44 years and they raised four kids.
With a ready joke or story (true or not), nothing brought him greater joy than to make everyone around him smile and laugh. He was heavily involved in Valentine’s Day and Christmas parties, vacation Bible schools, and his kids’ graduations, often in costume. He poured his body, mind and soul into making sure those around him knew they were loved and cared for.
Larry is survived by his wife, Cindy; four children, Brad (Melanie), Blake (Trish), Shannon and Courtenay (Allen); four grandchildren, Eloise, Abraham, Silas and Levi; his three sisters, Linda, Lori and Connie; and a host of extended family who will all miss him dearly.
A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Pendleton Free Methodist Church at 1 p.m., with a short reception to follow.
