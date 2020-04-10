Hermiston
April 5, 1950 — April 3, 2020
Larry William Birt of Hermiston was born April 5, 1950, in Seattle, Washington, the son of William and Marie (York) Birt. He passed away in Hermiston on Friday, April 3, 2020, at the age of 69.
Larry was born and lived in Lynnwood, Washington, throughout his childhood where he graduated Meadowdale High School in the Class of 1968. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy, stationed primarily at the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, where he fell in love with the island and Puget Sound area.
Following honorable discharge from the Navy on June 18, 1975, he lived and worked in Washougal, Washington, and in 1977 moved to Hermiston, Oregon, where he resided since.
He worked as a carpenter and cabinet maker before joining Wilde Electric Motor Supply in 1983, learning the electric motor repair trade. He purchased the business with a partner, David Lamp, in January 1994. Larry's work ethic and strong commitment to his business, customers, and employees was clearly seen by all who knew him.
He enjoyed photography, good music, cribbage, a fresh salmon filet, and anything chocolate. He liked sports and followed the Seattle teams. Above all, he loved time with his family. His grandson brought an additional joy the last couple years.
Larry married Beth Brock in Hermiston on March 20, 1981. The couple divorced in 2004, but kept in touch throughout the years.
He is survived by his two sons, Ezra and wife Sheena Birt of Indianapolis, Ind., and Ian and wife Ashley and grandson Levi Birt, all of Chandler, Ariz.; sisters Linda Nolan of Mukilteo, Wash., and Bonnie Birt and husband Brian Barney of Bothell, Wash.; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his business partner, and both of his parents.
A private family service will be planned at a later time.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com
