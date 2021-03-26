Pendleton/Colville
January 2, 1930 — March 4, 2021
Laura Janice “Jan” Mills passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021, in Colville, Washington, with her loving sister and niece beside her. She was born on January 2, 1930, in Bismarck, North Dakota to Erwin and Miriam (Chase) Hannemann.
Jan’s parents worked for a railroad company, so the little family “rode the rails” for a few years before settling in the Palouse Country of Washington State, where the family farmed and had two more children, JoAnn and “Bud.” The Hannemanns later moved to Litchfield, Minnesota, where Jan attended and graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1948.
She met Floyd K. “Jim” Mills and the two exchanged marriage vows on May 14, 1949, in Litchfield. The couple farmed in Eden Valley, Minnesota, where they welcomed two children, Pam in 1951, and Dan in 1953. Jan’s cooking skills were challenged and perfected when cooking, not only for her family, but a threshing crew that could number fourteen hungry men. For enjoyment, she and Jim went to local square dances.
In 1962, the Mills moved to Renton, Washington, where they finished raising their children and were active members of the Christian Church in Issaquah. Jan was a crafter and was the woman in charge of crafts at VBS. She sewed, painted, and decorated cakes, making cakes for special occasions, including weddings, for family and friends.
Jan and Jim would move one more time, to Pendleton, Oregon, where they had a ranch just outside of Rieth, and transferred membership to the First Christian Church of Pendleton. Here, Jan discovered a love of the rodeo. She and Jim joined the Main Street Cowboys, where she was part of the auxiliary “Side Saddlers”, serving the Pendleton Round-Up. She was proud to receive a trophy for “Side Saddler of the Year” in 1988. She was also a wife/member of the VFW Let’er Buck Post 922, and the White Eagles Grange.
Jan was a “cat lady” and usually had one or more in the house being hand-raised for one reason or another, but her delight was her grandchildren, and later, great-grandchildren, often having them for extended stays in her home. Jan was fun-loving, with a quiet quick wit. She was outgoing and loved to “fuss” over people, making them feel special. She enjoyed hosting friends and family, and serving her community.
After 66 years of marriage, Jim passed away in 2015. Jan was able to stay at the ranch until 2018, at which time she went to live with her sister, JoAnn, in Evans, Washington, where she lived the remainder of her life. Jan kept in touch with friends and family until she went home to her Lord and Savior.
The family is planning a memorial in Pendleton, Oregon, sometime in July. Please visit the online memorial and sign her guestbook at www.danekasfuneralchapel.com. Danekas Funeral Chapel & Crematory have been entrusted in her care.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.