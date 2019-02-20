La Grande
August 22, 1931 — February 15, 2019
Laurel Joyce Madsen, longtime Hermiston resident, was born August 22, 1931, in Thayne, Wyoming, to parents Franklin James and Blanche Idell Haderlie Sibbett. She passed away on February 15, 2019, in La Grande at the age of 87 years.
Known by Joyce, she was raised and attended school in Star Valley, Wyoming, and later in Layton, Utah. She attended Davis High School in Bountiful where she was a member of the Pro Schola club and participated in other social activities. While attending Davis High she met the love of her life, Donald B. Madsen, and they were united in marriage on June 30, 1950, in the Salt Lake City Temple.
She worked a variety of jobs over the next couple of years, including being a telephone operator, while Don pursued his education in Ogden, Utah, and later in Caldwell, Idaho. While in Caldwell, Joyce gave birth to their first son, Michael. They moved several more times living in Parma, Idaho, and Dayville, Ore., before settling in Hermiston in 1956. In Hermiston she gave birth to their second son, Mark.
It was there that Joyce decided to return to college to become a teacher. She commuted to Pendleton for two years and then later to La Grande for two years in pursuit of her degree. She went on to teach at Sunset Elementary in Hermiston for the next 25 years. Joyce retired in 1995, but still loved the students in the classroom and enjoyed substituting for several more years.
She had many hobbies including cooking, baking, scrapbooking and gardening. For each of these activities she had her favorite tools: butter, endless photos and Miracle-Gro. While she enjoyed these activities, nothing compared to the joy of being around her family. She relished gatherings and traditional holidays with family and friends. In addition to her children she mothered ball players of all ages. She was the faithful coach’s wife, logging hundreds of hours on benches around the state and preparing countless team meals at their home. Joyce and Don helped to instill knowledge, values and character in so many young children and adults through parenting, teaching and coaching with compassion and love.
Joyce was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings including a stake mission with Don to the Willow Creek Branch for two years.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Madsen, Hermiston, Ore., and Mark Madsen and his wife JoAnna, La Grande, Ore.; siblings Jay Sibbett, Las Vegas, Nev., and Cheryl Humphrey and her husband Wayne, Maple Valley, Wash.; grandchildren Ashley (Greg), Allison, Steven (Danielle), Anne (Jake), Soren (Lacey), Seth and Sophia; great-grandchildren Kole, Emery, Tyler, Elizabeth, Angel, Charlotte, Sawyer and Reese; many loved precious nieces and nephews; and countless ball players and students.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don of 66 years, her parents, and a brother, Kent Sibbett.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
Please share memories of Joyce with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.