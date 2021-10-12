Laurence "Lonnie" Walter Rill was born in Heppner, June 24, 1979, as Laurence Walter Ballard and was adopted by Cecil Rill when his mother, Molly Rill, remarried. Lonnie attended Heppner High School where he was active in football and basketball. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1998 and was medically discharged in 2001.
He had one son named Dylan, who was his entire world and they shared mutual passions for sports, music, friends and family.
Lonnie spent time in a variety of careers after the Marine Corps, gathering friends wherever he landed. He was passionate about helping others, particularly veterans and ultimately completed his bachelor’s degree from Western Oregon University in 2019 with the goal of pursuing a career in mental health.
He had an adventurous spirit, a keen desire to travel and explore and a big personality that made great use of his infectious humor. He remained passionate about sports through his life, coached at various schools in Oregon and attended games for his favorite teams whenever possible.
Lonnie spent the last 10 years of his life on dialysis and struggling with other health issues. He faced these challenges with toughness and persistence fitting for a Marine and his heart stayed in the fight until the very end.
He passed away Oct. 4, 2021, at the age of 42, at his childhood home in Heppner, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his son, Dylan Rill; his mother, Molly Rill; and his brother, Leland Rill; and many close friends and family.
Arrangements are with Sweeney Mortuary of Heppner. You may sign the online condolence book at sweeneymortuary.com.
