Pendleton
March 30, 1923 - December 12, 2020
Laurene was born March 30, 1923, to the late Harold and Erma (Thuma) Kerfoot in Lenora, Kansas. She died peacefully on Dec. 12, 2020, in Pendleton, Oregon, at the age of 97.
The family moved from Kansas to Idaho and then on to Klamath Falls, Oregon, when Laurene was 7 years old. She married Delbert Cone in August 1940 and in August 1941 they became the parents of Allen, then Gayla, 10 years later. The family moved to Medford, Oregon, in 1957 where Laurene presided proudly as wife and mother.
Laurene was a busy member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Medford Letter Carriers Union and then, as empty nesters, Delbert and Laurene became active members of the Medford Elks and the Medford Emblem Club #420. She loved the “pomp and circumstance” of the Emblem Club’s special occasions and her heart and energy were behind the fundraising activities that benefitted Easter Seals, provided prosthetic devices to women after breast cancer and offered scholarships for deserving students that were relatives of Emblem members. Laurene served several times as president of the Medford chapter.
In their early “retired years,” they became regulars at the Medford Senior Center where they danced every afternoon after lunch. Laurene took over the Travel Club of the senior center and organized bus trips to Reno, the Oregon Coast and other sites. She fed the bus travelers homemade cookies; leading them in bingo and singing.
After Delbert’s death in 2002, she moved to Bremerton, Washington, to live with her granddaughter, Alison and her husband, JP. She became great grandma-in-residence to Addie, Amelia and Eli and was involved in their school and 4-H activities, which included feeding, petting and talking to goats. A surprising and memorable role for her! Following Gayla’s retirement, Laurene moved to Pendleton and lived the last six years among friends that she made at Oregon Trail Manor.
Laurene is survived by her daughter, Gayla Eckis of Pendleton; grandson, Eric Cone of Coquille; grandson, Matthew Cone of Keizer; granddaughter, Alison (JP) Harper of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Hillery and Anthony of Keizer, Addie of South Carolina, Amelia and Eli of Pennsylvania; as well as two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sister, Jackie Kinion of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews in Oregon, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming and on the East Coast. Additionally, she is survived by sister-in-law, Margarita Cone of Garnerville, NY — another “tough old bird” who was married to another of the Cone brothers.
Laurene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Delbert; sisters, Arlene and Patricia; and her son, Allen.
Mom would have appreciated donations to Smile Oregon, a diverse group of professionals committed to improving care for Oregon children affected by cleft and craniofacial conditions (www.smileoregon.org/donor-info) or to the Medford Senior Center.
While she suffered “covid fatigue” like many of us, she would not want folks gathering in memoriam at this time. Hopefully, the pods of friends and family that remain will have opportunities to gather later in the spring or summer. When weather and other conditions allow, she will be interred with her husband and son at the Eagle Point National Cemetery. Share condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com.
