Pendleton
August 19, 1939 — August 10, 2019
Lawrence Henry Baarstad was born August 19, 1939, in Bemidji, Minnesota, to Beaula and Lornie Baarstad. Before Lawrence started grade school, they relocated to the Portland, Oregon, area.
He graduated from Benson Polytechnic school in Portland and worked as an automotive electrician and steel fabricator before being able to pursue his greatest passion as a farmer. He met and married his high school sweetheart in 1961, LeeAnn Baarstad, and was married for 58 years until his passing.
In his free time, he enjoyed rebuilding and flying antique airplanes, riding motorcycles, boating, fishing, and oil color painting. He resided in Portland, Happy Valley, The Dalles and Pendleton, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife Lee Ann Baarstad of Pendleton, Oregon; sister Linda Worthington of Portland, Oregon; and son Lawrence (Larry) Baarstad and his wife Cheryl of Pendleton, Oregon.
A condolence will be held at Burns Mortuary, 336 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, Oregon, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 19, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the charity of one’s choice.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guest book at www.burnsmortuary.com.
