Miami, Florida/Ione, Oregon
March 20, 1931 — March 16, 2020
Lt. Colonel Lawrence J. “Jerry” McElligott (USAF Ret.) passed away March 16, 2020, in Miami, Florida, at his home from natural causes.
Jerry was born March 20, 1931, in Heppner, Oregon, and spent his younger years on his family’s wheat farm in Ione, Oregon. He attended Ione Grade School, then went to Portland, Oregon, where he graduated from Central Catholic High in 1949.
In 1953, he graduated from the University of Portland with a BA in business administration. Upon graduation he joined the United States Air Force and entered the flight program. He was trained at Goodfellow AFB in San Angelo, Texas, and Malden AFB in Missouri. Upon completing his flight training he was assigned to San Antonio, Texas’ Randolph AFB where he flew C-119s. From there he was assigned to Gander AFB in Newfoundland to fly C-54s to learn instrument flying in extreme weather conditions and directly supporting the creation of the Distant Early Defense Warning Line across northern Canada and Greenland.
In 1957 he was transferred to Rome AFB in New York to participate in the Air Force Science and Technology program. Where he conducted research and development of numerous classified radar, surveillance, and navigation systems. While at Rome he flew C-47s, C-131s, KC-135s, and T-29s. In 1961 he became part of the Air Force missile program at Vandenberg AFB in California. There he served as the first successful launch director of the Minute Man missile (ICBM’s).
Due to his distinguished service during the Cuban Missile Crisis, he was tasked with repositioning U.S. fixed missiles toward sites in the Soviet Union. In 1963 he was selected as an astronaut candidate for the third astronaut class at NASA, but a minor medical issue kept him from space flight. His friend and classmate, Jack Swigert, took that slot and flew on Apollo 13.
Jerry had two tours of duty in the Vietnam War flying C-130s and KC-135s throughout Vietnam from bases in Taiwan and Thailand. He flew over 500 combat hours and 260 missions. He retired from the Air Force as a command pilot in August 1973 with the rank of Lt. Colonel, following 20 years of service during which he accumulated over 7,800 flying hours.
The United States Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., honors his service with inclusion on their Military Wall of Honor. He was awarded five air medals by special order of the President of the United States for outstanding airmanship and courage while completing missions under extremely hazardous conditions.
After retirement from the Air Force he returned to his roots and settled in Ione, Oregon, with his family. Service to his community was as important to him as service to his country. He served on the Morrow Country School board from 1975 to 1989, was an active member of St. Williams Catholic Church and the Ione American Legion. He always loved to fly and in his later years restored and flew 1947 Stinson aircraft.
Jerry is survived by his older sister, Kathleen O’Leary; his eight children, Michael and Catherine, Woodstock, Va., Terry and Pat Shine, Newberg, Ore., Grace and John Romano, Spokane, Wash., Janet in Texas, Matt and LaDonn, North Powder, Ore., Vince in Friendswood, Texas, Patty and Albert Perez, Miami, Fla., and Bridget and Derek Sarfino, Spokane, Wash. His wife, Maryan, whom he married in 1956, preceded him in death in 1993, as did his second wife, Arlene, whom he married in 1999 and died in 2000. He has 22 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A service will be conducted in Heppner, Oregon, when the threat of COVID-19 is over.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ione American Legion Post #95, P.O. Box 384, Ione, OR 97843, where he was a long-time member and past president, would be greatly appreciated.
