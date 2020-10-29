Albany
October 24, 1923 — October 18, 2020
Leatha Mildred Nooy (Smith) passed away on October 18, 2020, six days short of her 97th birthday. She was born October 24, 1923, in Grizzly, Oregon, to Alonzo (Lon) and Sylvia Smith.
Leatha attended Howard School, a small one-room school in the Ochoco Valley, before graduating from Crook County High School in 1941.
After graduation, she worked for the phone company as an operator, first in Bend and then in Heppner. While in Heppner she met and married Otto Nooy. They lived in Pendleton, raised four children and operated Pendleton-Heppner Freight Lines until selling it. In 2002, they moved to a retirement community in Albany, Oregon.
After all her children were in school, Leatha worked in the office at St. Joseph Academy, then for the Umatilla County Social Services. She then worked for several years in the Pendleton office of the OSU Extension Services, and retired from there in 1987.
Leatha had many interests and talents. She was an excellent cook and baker, and made a hobby of collecting and trying new recipes, especially casseroles and desserts. Her family often requested her homemade apple pie, rum cake, and cinnamon rolls. She was a wonderful hostess; many get-togethers with friends and family were held at her home where everyone enjoyed great food, good conversation and fun backyard games. Sewing was another hobby, and she made lots of special outfits for her children and grandchildren. Leatha enjoyed camping, fishing, and playing card games. Before her vision deteriorated, she loved word games and jigsaw puzzles. She was a big fan of the Portland Trailblazers, and only rarely missed a televised game. In her later years, she liked to take long walks and do volunteer work in the retirement community. Her greatest joy was time spent with family, especially with her grandchildren.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pendleton, St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany, the Catholic Daughters of America, and the VFW Auxiliary.
Leatha was preceded in death by her husband Otto in 2003, daughter Janet James in 2020, her four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her brother Robert; her children Jean Nooy (Mark Keppinger), Nancy Nooy and Bob Nooy (Kathie); and grandchildren Jaime Keppinger Conway (Sean), Erin Nooy Brisbin (Matt), Brian Nooy (Candice), and Lindsey Johnson Heaney (Sean). She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Hadley and Axel Brisbin, Mercer and Sloan Nooy, and Brynn Conway.
A private graveside service and burial was held at Olney Cemetery in Pendleton.
Memorial donations may be sent to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation or to The Catholic Daughters of America.
