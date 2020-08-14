Fossil
October 17, 1942 — August 8, 2020
Lee H. Bouchard (Lt. Col. Ret.), 77, of Fossil, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his home.
A funeral service with military honors will be held on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the parking area of First Baptist Church, 701 First St., Fossil, Oregon. Masks should be worn, and social distancing should be observed. Following the service, a private family internment will be at the IOOF Cemetery in Fossil.
He was born Oct. 16, 1942, at Seattle, Washington, the son of Cecil and Martha Bowman Ruttner. In 1970, Lee joined the United States Army, serving for 33 years, working his way up to the rank of lieutenant colonel. While serving in Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star.
Lee also worked for the United States Postal Service and Horizon Air.
After retiring, Lee moved to Fossil in 1993, where he served for a time as city marshal and reserve deputy for the sheriff’s department. Lee loved the area and was very active in the community.
Lee is survived by his wife Charlette of Fossil; a daughter, Jeanette Wurpes, son-in-law Rob and grandchildren Paige and Derek of Oregon City; and a brother, David Bouchard, and sister-in-law Patty of Prescott, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Barbara, and son Christopher L. Bouchard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s charity of choice.
Sweeney Mortuary of Condon is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
