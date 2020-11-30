Hermiston
November 13, 2020
Lela P. Collier of Hermiston, Oregon, was born in Minnesota in 1925. She passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 13, 2020 (age 95).
Lela graduated from high school in Minnesota. She earned a pilot’s license and was in the Civil Air Patrol during WWII. She lived at several locations across the United States before moving to the Hermiston area with her husband and children in the 1970s.
Lela was a homemaker devoted to her five children. She was a Girl Scout leader, assisted with Cub Scouts and was a Sunday School teacher. Lela had natural talent for the piano and could play tunes “by ear.” She was also a talented artist and, as her youngest children became collegians, she resumed painting, with her favorite subjects being landscapes and flowers. She also did other crafts and belonged to a quilters group.
Lela enjoyed flower arranging, and as a volunteer provided floral decorations for her church and the public library for several years. She was a member of the Bloomer Girl Garden Club, serving a term as president. She was flower show chairman once in 1993 and was on the organizing committee for other flower shows. Lela enjoyed the Umatilla County Fair and, after several years of winning prizes for her artwork and flowers, started serving as superintendent for floriculture and art competitions. She was president of an art club and judged student art competitions. Lela was an active member (over 50 years) and an officer of the Order of Eastern Star service organization and was granted lifetime membership. She sang in the Hermiston Community Choir and also enjoyed socializing with her friends in a birthday club and the Red Hat Society. Lela was an active member of the Hermiston First United Methodist Church.
For many years she provided service as a volunteer in several organizations including: transportation for church members who couldn’t drive; the Hermiston Library; the SMART reader program to help school children; the Good Samaritan Center; Red Cross blood drive; and the RSVP program of Eastern Oregon.
She loved animals and was fond of the pet dogs and cats she had over the years. She also helped stray cats. Lela was courageous, adventurous, intelligent, caring and kind to everyone, and a loving mother.
Lela was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Elvina, and her husband of 53 years, Joe. She is survived by her five children, Linda, Becky, Judith, Rhonda and Joe, and four grandchildren, Nathan, Kieron, Tynan and Shannon.
If you wish to make a contribution in memory of Lela Collier, please donate to Vange John Memorial Hospice Education Fund or the Hermiston First United Methodist Church c/o Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, P.O. Box 289, Hermiston, OR 97838.
A celebration of life service at Hermiston First United Methodist Church is postponed until 2021 due to the COVID pandemic.
Please share memories of Lela with her family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
