Walla Walla
February 21, 1935 — May 7, 2019
Lelan O’Harra passed away on May 7, 2019, in Walla Walla, Washington, at the age of 84 years. He was born in Walla Walla on February 21, 1935, to Lwayne and Velma O’Harra. He grew up on the family farm near Weston, Oregon, and graduated from Weston Union High School in 1953.
Lelan served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1957 aboard the U.S.S. Lexington aircraft carrier and the U.S.S. Sperry submarine tender as it was stationed in San Diego. He was selected to sing in the Navy choir and performed at events around San Diego. Lelan’s tour of duty took him to East Asia as a machinist’s mate in the engine room of the U.S.S. Lexington.
Upon his return from service, Lelan married the love of his life, Constance “Connie” Newman, in 1957. He spent his working years as the fifth generation to farm the family homestead and raised his children, Jeffry and Sheila, there.
Lelan was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. He also had fun exploring Canada, the United States, and northern Mexico with his wife. In retirement, he and Connie toured the country in a motorhome, on a motorcycle, and by car. Lelan valued visiting with friends and loved his family above all.
Lelan will be dearly missed by his wife, Connie, and their children Jeff (Kathy) O’Harra and Sheila (Scott) Zachry, as well as grandchildren Erin (Jim) O’Harra-Sutton, Amanda (Michael) Pinholster, and Brenton Zachry.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends of the Weston Library, Weston Cemetery, or the charity of choice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.