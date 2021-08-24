La Grande
June 3, 1931 — Aug. 21, 2021
Leland Ray Sams, 90, of La Grande, passed away on Aug. 21, 2021, at home surrounded by his family and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, Oregon. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Island City Cemetery, Island City, Oregon. Casual attire is acceptable. Reception to follow at Island City Hall Community Room, 10605 Island Ave., Island City.
Leland was born at home, on the North Fork of the Walla Walla River, to Andrew and Amy Kelly Sams on June 3, 1931. He attended Milton-Freewater High School, participating in sports (football, boxing), and Future Farmers of America. During his time in FFA he raised steers and was awarded the Grand Champion Steer honors.
Upon graduation in 1951, he was drafted into the Army, and was honorably discharged as a corporal in October of 1953. Leland then married Glenna Marie Taylor on May 23, 1954, in Milton-Freewater, Oregon. Together they moved to Klamath Falls, where he attended Oregon Technical Institute, receiving an associate's degree in diesel mechanics technology in 1956.
Leland worked for the Oregon Department of Transportation as a diesel mechanic for 30 years before retiring.
He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. His hobbies included raising cattle from 1973-2013, rooting for his beloved Mariners, Seahawks and Gonzaga basketball, square dancing, traveling with Glenna, monthly pinochle, going to the casino, and taking care of his dogs. He was a member of several community organizations: Oregon Free Masons, La Grande Lodge 41 and Al Kader Shriners. He loved to be involved with the Masonic Bikes for Books program.
Leland was preceded in death by his wife Glenna, his parents Andrew and Amy Sams, and his brothers Delbert and Dale.
Surviving family members include sons Doug and wife Brenda of Stoney Creek, Ontario and David and wife Christine of La Grande; daughter Deanne of La Grande; grandchildren Michael Sams, Kimberlee Smith, Desiree Zigmond, Daryl Sams, Katherine Sams and Josie Sams; six great-grandchildren; and lifelong friend Patricia Young and her family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Bikes for Books program, in care of Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
The family of Leland Sams wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the friends who took the time to drop by and visit. Thank you to Dr. Susan Rice and her staff, Lisa Strand and Erin Stanton.
