Pendleton
Oct. 14, 1955 — June 14, 2021
Reggie Quinn, 65, was born Leland Regynald Quinn Oct. 14, 1955, in Walla Walla. His parents were Leland and Joan Applegate Quinn. He died peacefully in Spokane on June 14, 2021.
His early years were spent in the Seattle area. As a little guy, his Daddy was a music teacher. For band concerts, Reggie would get dressed up like his dad in a white blazer and black slacks. At a certain song Dad would leave the stage and Reggie would run up and conduct the band. The students and audience loved it!
He attended all eight grades at Buena Vista Elementary School at Auburn Academy near Seattle. He went to Auburn Academy his freshman year, Tri-Cities Jr. Academy as a sophomore and graduated Upper Columbia Academy at Spangle, Washington, in 1975. He took college business classes at Spokane and BMCC.
Reggie was a member of the SDA church in Pendleton for the past 40 years. He enjoyed helping with prison ministry.
His hobbies included coin collecting as a boy. His room was so organized and set with booby traps that he knew if anybody entered. He developed a secret code to write in so nobody knew his private thoughts. He also taught himself to ride a unicycle.
Reg once saved a girl from drowning in the Umatilla River. He spent his life working very hard and helping others.
He worked for Harris Pine Mills at both academies. Following graduation, he worked for Sears in Spokane. About 1980, he moved to Pendleton and began working at HPM here, later working for their Harris Building Supply hardware store. Next, Reggie worked for Pendleton Electric in the warehouse and delivery. Then he spent a few years working for Fleetwood. After they closed, he worked various temp jobs, including the flour mill and as a security guard. Reggie also had his own lawn care business for many years. He did seven years caregiving, along with mowing and odd jobs. Everyone appreciated his dependability and loyalty.
Reg could affectionately be called a Boomer Zoomer. He zoomed around Pendleton mowing yards, doing errands, collecting cans, finding the best buy and helping others.
The last two years he struggled with the devastating illness ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease. RIP, Reg, as you wait for Jesus.
Reggie was preceded in death by his mother, Joan Quinn. He will be missed by his father Leland Quinn of Walla Walla. His sister Jana Pearson and nephew BJ Bower live in Spokane. His niece, Denae O'Rorke, lives in Eagle, Idaho. Special thanks go to Uncle Rodney and Aunt Marilyn Applegate and cousin Rob Applegate, all of Walla Walla. Reg is survived by numerous other cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at the Pendleton SDA church on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 3 p.m.
