Hermiston
Dec. 13, 1925 — July 7, 2021
Lena Lillian Olney of Hermiston was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Crescent, Oklahoma, the daughter of James and Olive (Williams) Long. She passed away in Hermiston on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at the age of 95.
Lena grew up near Crescent, Oklahoma, where she attended school. She married Thomas Edward Olney in Oklahoma on July 7, 1947. In the fall of 1948 the couple moved to Stanfield, Oregon, where she lived for nearly 70 years. She has lived in Hermiston for the past five years.
Lena worked for Lamb Weston for a few years. She had attended the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hermiston for many years. She enjoyed volunteering at the Agape House in Hermiston and helping at her church. She also enjoyed crocheting and painting, loved animals, and enjoyed time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Lena was preceded in death by her husband Thomas on Dec. 25, 2001:daughter Linda Abbott; granddaughter Connie Findley; her parents; and several siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Nancy Collyer; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Hermiston Seventh-day Adventist Church, 855 W. Highland Ave., Hermiston. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield.
Family suggest memorial donations in Lena’s memory be made to Agape House.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
