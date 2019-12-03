Umatilla
January 8, 1944 — November 29, 2019
Leo C. ‘Lee’ Geissel Jr. passed away on November 29, 2019, at his home in Umatilla surrounded by his loving family at the age of 75.
Lee was born January 8, 1944, in Tacoma, Washington, to Leo C. Geissel Sr. and Betty Graham Geissel. The family lived in Gig Harbor, Washington, where he attended school through the seventh grade. They moved briefly to Richland, Washington, and later to Milton-Freewater where he attended high school and graduated from McLoughlin (Mac-Hi) in 1962.
Lee enlisted in the Army in May of 1962. He was a field maintenance tank mechanic and served in Germany for two years.
After completing his tour of duty, he moved back to Milton-Freewater and went to work for the United States Postal Service as a city letter carrier, and was later appointed to postmaster in Athena, Oregon. In 1982 Lee was promoted to postmaster in Umatilla, Oregon. He retired from that position in January of 1999 after a 36-year career.
He married his wife and soul mate, Ellen, on October 10, 1992.
Lee always loved to travel. Following his retirement, he set out with the goal of visiting all 50 states, which he completed, with the exception of Alaska. He loved the history of the open road and he and his wife traveled old Route 66 through California and Arizona. He also loved NASCAR and attended races as often as possible. He loved classic cars and owned and showed several over the years. Other interests included hunting, fishing, rooting for the Oregon Ducks, and also hunting mushrooms with his family.
Lee has left a legacy of love, and a huge void in the life of his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Betty Geissel. He is survived by his wife Ellen; son Chuck (Donna) Geissel of Milton-Freewater, son Ken (Dena) Geissel of Hermiston, and daughter Heidi Geissel, also of Hermiston; stepdaughters Jaimie (Arcadius) St. Laurent of Eatonville, Washington, Mystie (Jeremy) Grover of Prineville, and Allison (John) Spurlock, also of Prineville; seven grandchildren; 10 stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and seven stepgreat-grandchildren; sister Suzie (Ron) Sams, brother Glen (Cheryl) Geissel, and sister Gretchen (Greg) Baker, all of Walla Walla, Washington.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, OR 97862.
We wish to express our deepest gratitude to Vange John Memorial Hospice. Their care and support was deeply appreciated.
To leave a online condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.