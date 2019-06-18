Hermiston
June 17, 1927 — June 13, 2019
Leo Thaut of Hermiston, Oregon, was born on June 17, 1927, in Union Gap, Washington to parents, Henry and Katherine Koch Thaut. He died on June 13, 2019, in Hermiston, Oregon at the age of 91 years.
Growing up, he worked on his stepfather’s 1,000-acre wheat ranch. Leo joined the United States Navy as a Yeoman 2nd Class and served in the Seabees where he learned the construction trade. He was honorably discharged and worked with his brother, Mason, on a dairy farm.
Leo was united in marriage to June Scarry on May 4, 1984, in San Jose, California. He worked in construction as a surveyor until retiring in 1989 and they moved to Washington state. They have lived in Hermiston, Oregon, for the last seven years. They were active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving on missions to St. Kitts & Nevis and Nauvoo, Illinois.
Leo was dearly loved will be greatly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife, June Thaut, Hermiston, Oregon; children, Sue Lincoln and husband, Mel, Stockton, California; Phil Thaut and wife, Allison, Elk Ridge, Utah; Jeff Thaut and wife, Dona, Graham, Washington; Annjanette Clayton, Hermiston, Oregon; and Tony Duncan, Hermiston, Oregon; sister, Claire Tessier and her husband, Ernie, San Jose, California; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Heine, Mason Ella and Art, and a son-in-law, Gregory Clayton.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 850 S.W. 11th St., Hermiston, Oregon. Burial with military honors will follow at the Hermiston Cemetery, Hermiston, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Leo’s memory to Alzheimer’s Research at www.alz.org
Please share memories of Leo with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Oregon, is in care of arrangements.
