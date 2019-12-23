Hermiston
July 22, 1931 — December 22, 2019
Leon Francis Powell of Hermiston was born July 22, 1931, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the son of Raymond and Vera (Coe) Powell. He passed away in Hermiston on December 22, 2019, at the age of 88.
Leon lived in Grand Island, Neb., throughout his childhood where he attended school and graduated from high school. After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force for over three years.
After his military service he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., where he began working for Pacific Bell Telephone as an information systems specialist. In 1970, he transferred to Hermiston, Ore., where he continued his work and has resided since. He retired from AT&T after 29 years of employment in 1984. He then worked for the Hermiston School District for an additional nine years.
Leon enjoyed fishing, metal detecting, camping and RVing. He was a member of the Good Sam RV Club and the Eagles Lodge.
Leon married Evelyn Jane Horner on July 29, 1950, in North Long Branch, New Jersey.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Evelyn; daughters Barbara Powell and Patricia Powell Chard; sons Robert Powell and Donald Powell; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Marlyn Powell.
Viewing will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Burns Mortuary, 685 W. Hermiston Ave., Hermiston, Ore. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Burns Mortuary chapel. Burial will follow in Hermiston Cemetery.
Family suggest memorial contributions in Leon’s memory be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
To leave an online condolence for the family please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.