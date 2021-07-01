Hermiston
Nov. 19, 1951 — June 20, 2021
Leon Ray Pollick of Hermiston was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Pendleton, Oregon, the son of Eldon and Nadine (Mitchell) Pollick. He passed away in Hermiston on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at the age of 69.
Leon grew up living in Stanfield, Oregon, where he attended school, graduating from high school in the Class of 1970. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for several years. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Stanfield where he continued to reside until 2009. He lived in the Treasure Valley area of Idaho from 2009 until returning to Hermiston in 2020.
Leon worked as a machinist for the Union Pacific Railroad at the Hinkle location throughout his career. He retired from the railroad in the late 1990s.
Leon attended the Hermiston Christian Center and he enjoyed hunting for treasures.
Leon married Cheryl Fay Parrish on June 4, 1977, in Stanfield.
He was preceded in death by Cheryl, his wife of 43 years, on Feb. 28, 2021. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Nina Berman.
He is survived by his children Sandra (RJ) Francis, Dean (Tia) Pollick, Johnny (Tiffany) Pollick and Jeffrey (Sandra) Pollick; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters Susan Dyken and his twin sister, Dawn Pierman; brother Ken Pollick; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Stanfield.
Burns Mortuary of Hermiston is in care of arrangements. To leave an online condolence for the family, please go to www.burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
