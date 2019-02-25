Milton-Freewater
February 27, 1919 — February 23, 2019
Leona Ann Wilmot of Milton-Freewater passed away on February 23, 2019, in Walla Walla at the age of 99 years. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Milton-Freewater. Recitation of the holy rosary will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 7:00 p.m. at the Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home chapel in Milton-Freewater. A private interment will be held at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in memory of Leona Wilmot to Walla Walla Community Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in care of the funeral home.
Leona Ann Wilmot was born on February 27, 1919, in Boise, Idaho, to Charles and Mary Ourada. She attended area schools and later graduated from high school in Boise. On June 11, 1938, Leona married Ernest Wilmot. Together the couple had two children. They moved to Milton-Freewater in 1954 where Leona worked as a bookkeeper for many years.
She enjoyed car racing, knitting, crocheting, canning foods and gardening. She was a longtime member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Milton-Freewater.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Nichols of Walla Walla; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren; brothers Lawrence and Thomas Ourada; and a sister, Louella Wright. Leona was preceded in death by her husband Ernest Wilmot; a son, Ernest “Willy” Wilmot; and five siblings.
