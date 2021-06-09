Pendleton
January 15, 1971 — June 2, 2021
#LoveLikeLeah
Leona Estelle “Leah” Rogers, 50, of Pendleton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Naomi and Roscoe Haugsted, Leah was destined to be a bright ray of sunshine in everyone’s lives.
She moved to Pendleton with her father when he was discharged from the service in late 1971. As a young girl she enjoyed spending time with her Grammy and Grandpa in Halfway, Oregon. She attended Harris Junior Academy in Pendleton, graduating in 1989 from Upper Columbia Academy in Spangle, Washington, and attended Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton.
She married Todd Peck in Pendleton. They raised two children: Tyson and Faun. The couple later divorced.
In 2015, after five years together, she married the love of her life, Andy Rogers, with his two sons, Devon and James, completing the family.
She enjoyed working a variety of jobs over the years, including 60 Minute Photo, Obie’s Import Repair, and Holiday Inn Express.
She found her true passion as a learning support assistant/paraprofessional at Pendleton Early Learning Center, where “Miss Leah” positively affected many young lives. She was adored by students, parents and staff alike.
Her strong faith was an ever-present comfort to her.
Leah touched the hearts of everyone she met. Once you met her and got to experience one of her warm hugs, you were bound to be friends — she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Most important to her was spending time with her family and many friends.
She enjoyed camping, sewing, quilting, painting, traveling, gardening, crocheting and playing Covet fashion.
She was preceded in death by her mother Naomi Newton Haugstead, brothers Loran Haugsted and Daniel Walker, and grandparents Florence and Andy Haugsted.
She is survived by her loving husband, Andy; son Tyson Block and partner Danielle Di Pietro of Ashland; daughter Faun Haugsted and partner Ryan Joy of Pendleton; stepsons Devon Rogers of Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, and James Rogers of Pendleton; father and stepmother Roscoe and Patty Haugsted of Pendleton; grandchildren Noah and Estelle Joy; brothers Allen Haugsted and Matthew Haugsted and partner Alicia Olsen; sister of the heart Dusty Flitz; in-laws Casey and Alicia Rogers, Katie Rogers and partner Andrew Stubblefield, and Melissa Haugsted; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and too many friends to count.
A clean and sober Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harris Junior Academy, 3121 S.W. Hailey Ave., Pendleton.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements. Sign the online guestbook at www.burnsmortuary.com.
