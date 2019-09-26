Richland, Wash.
April 28, 1929 — September 23, 2019
Leonard A. Wells Sr. died Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Life Care Center of Richland at the age of 90.
He was born on April 28, 1929, in Grants Pass, Oregon, to Kathryn and Wilson Wells. He married Norma Jean Purdue in 1946 and they had two children.
Leonard, as an entrepreneur, wore many hats during his long life: taxi cab company owner, developer, real estate broker, and cattle rancher.
As a developer, Leonard established several housing developments, but he was most proud of Mt. Vista, in Vancouver, Wash. In 1952, he founded Pendleton Realty & Investments, of which he was owner/broker until 1985. At the same time, he worked his Lazy R3 cattle ranch outside of Pilot Rock, Oregon, until 1989.
A constantly busy mind and never one to stop working, Leonard built one of the first and largest self-storage facilities in Pendleton, Oregon, naming it after the city itself, Pendleton Mini Storage, in 1990. Thirteen years later, he built Edison St. Mini-Storage in Kennewick, Wash.
Leonard enjoyed watching his five great-grandchildren grow up, always proud of their accomplishments as they reached each milestone, whether it was learning to swim, starting high school or graduating from Air Force Flight School.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kathryn Lund and Wilson Reed, and his half-brothers David and Kenneth Wells.
He is survived by his brothers Louis S. Wells and Robert G. Wells; son Leonard A. Wells Jr; daughter Glenna Wells; granddaughters Cammie Longenecker, Stacee Connelly, Dr. Samielle Brancato, and Melanie Wilson; and great-grandchildren Whitney Longenecker, Carmen Longenecker, Mykah Connelly, Leo Brancato, and William Brancato.
Leonard will be buried at Olney Cemetery. There will be no services held. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital in his memory in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.