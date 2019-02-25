Aumsville, Ore.
July 21, 1937 — February 18, 2019
Leonard Dan O’Malley was born on July 21, 1937, in Canyon City, Oregon, to Marquis and Marie (Roberts) O’Malley. Leonard went to school in Enterprise and graduated in 1955.
At age 17 he stared working in the sawmills and eventually became a log scaler. He would do this type of work for 40 years and even after retirement, Leonard wanted to stay busy and took an on-call job driving for Blazer Industries, which he did until age 75.
Leonard met his wife Janice Lyon at an Elk’s Lodge dance in Wallowa, Oregon. They married on November 30, 1956, and started a family, being blessed with three children. Leonard and Janice would live in Prineville, Tygh Valley and Pilot Rock from 1969-1996, when they moved to Aumsville, Oregon.
When Leonard was younger he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and later on he and Janice enjoyed metal detecting. He especially enjoyed the hummingbirds in his backyard and made sure the feeder was always kept full.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Gerald O’Malley. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Janice O’ Malley; children Kelly (Tena) O’Malley, Christopher (Toby) O’Malley and Karen O’Malley; siblings Elaine Sears, Pat Garcia, Mickey O’Malley and Kevin O’Malley; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is planning private services; in lieu of flowers they suggest contributions to the American Cancer Society.
Weddle Funeral Service in Stayton, Oregon, is entrusted with arrangements.
