Baker City
May 26, 1936 — April 30, 2019
Leroy John Bunten passed away April 30, 2019, at home in Baker City, Oregon, surrounded by his wife and children. A Celebration of Life will be held May 18, 2019, at Oxford Suites, located at 1050 N. First St., Hermiston, Oregon, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Please come join the Family as they celebrate Leroy.
Leroy was born to John L. Bunten and Bessie G. (Hoffman) Bunten in La Grande, Oregon, on May 26, 1936, the fifth of eight children.
Leroy was a lifelong resident of Oregon, settling in Hermiston in 1943. Leroy joined the United States Air Force, his period of active duty was January 8, 1954, until October 7, 1957. He served in Korea and Japan. Leroy met his wife Theresa W. Hill of Irrigon, Oregon, and were married in Hermiston on September 18, 1960.
Leroy worked for the Union Pacific Railroad at Hinkle for several years. He then went to work at the Umatilla Army Depot, where he retired in 1994. In retirement Leroy and Theresa moved to Sumpter, Oregon, where they had previously enjoyed family vacations and owned a home. In 2008 they moved to Baker City, Oregon, "where you don't need a backhoe for the snow."
Leroy's greatest passion was trading and dealing vehicles, equipment and antiques. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, going on drives through the mountains and family time. Leroy was a member of the American Legion Post No. 0041 in Baker City and a 50-year member of the Hermiston Elks Lodge No. 1845.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers William, Raymond, Vernon and Freddie Bunten; and sister Juanita (Bunten) Cross.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Theresa; his daughter, Lesa Bunten, and son, Ricky Bunten; his sisters, Betty (Bunten) Gulzow and Janie (Bunten) Bates, and numerous nieces and nephews.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in honor of Leroy, the family requests the Opal Foundation (Heart-n-Home Hospice) to help people who cannot pay for Hospice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, OR 97834.
Online condolences can be shared at tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.