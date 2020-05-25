Pendleton
May 15, 1932 — May 22, 2020
Leroy W. Springer, 88, of Pendleton, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at a local care facility. He was born in Hood River, Oregon, on May 15, 1932, to Elmer and Mary Springer.
After completing high school in Hood River, Leroy went to college at Southern Oregon College, where he met his wife Patricia in 1952. They later moved to Eastern Oregon, where he taught and coached, first in Pilot Rock, Oregon, then at Helen McCune and the junior high in Pendleton, Oregon. He was a wonderful teacher and coach and made a big impact on the lives of his students.
After retiring from teaching, Leroy became a bus driver and drove for the school district as well as driving tour buses. Leroy and Pat also loved to travel and went to many different in the U.S., as well as South America.
He is survived by his sons, Michael and Kelly Springer of Pendleton, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia, daughters Lesilie Sutter and Saundra Staudenmier, and son Terry Springer.
There are no plans currently for a memorial. If you would like to share any sentiments or memories of Leroy, they may be sent care of Michael Springer, 819 S.W. Fifth St., Pendleton, OR 97801.
Burns Mortuary of Pendleton is in charge of arrangements.
