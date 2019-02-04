Hermiston
June 30, 1932 — January 29, 2019
Leslie L. “Les” Conboy of Hermiston, Ore., was born on June 30, 1932, in White Salmon, Wash., to parents Orie and Mabel Wright Conboy. He died on January 29, 2019, in Hermiston, Ore., at the age of 86 years.
Les was raised and attended school Glenwood, Wash., and then Condon, Ore., graduating in the class of 1950. He played football and basketball while attending one year of college at Portland State University and a second year at Eastern in La Grande, Ore. Les joined the United States Army and served from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955. He was united in marriage to Lovella L. Bailey on April 23, 1955, in Arlington, Ore.
Les worked as a property disposal coordinator at the Umatilla Army Depot before retiring in the early 1980s.
He and Lovella owned and operated the McNary Motel in Umatilla for several years.
Les was very active in Little League and Babe Ruth, coaching for over 40 years. He was a member of the Eagles, Elks and the Lions Club through the years. Les enjoyed sports, traveling, the coast, playing pool, his coffee crew, and having a farm with livestock.
He is survived by his sons Robin (Carol) Conboy, Vancouver, Wash., and David Conboy, Hermiston, Ore.; daughters Penny Logan, Payette, Idaho, and Heidi (Tom) Meier, Pendleton, Ore.; grandchildren Leslie (Auginne) Conboy and Matthew (Ashley) Conboy; eight great-grandchildren; special friend Karyl Meagley, Hermiston, Ore.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Les was preceded in death by his wife Lovella Conboy; his parents; brothers Bill and Dick Conboy; and sisters June Moeller and Lorraine Talbert.
A family burial will be held in the spring at the Arlington Cemetery, Arlington, Ore.
Those who wish may make contributions in Les’ memory to Little League in your community.
Please leave online condolences for the family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com. Arrangements by Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.
