Pendleton
March 12, 1927 — July 8, 2021
Leve T. McPherson Jr., 94, passed away peacefully July 8, 2021, with family at his side.
Leve was born March 12, 1927, to Leve Sr. and Clara McPherson in Blevins, Texas. Leve followed family and moved to Northeast Oregon in 1946. A great character who enjoyed family, friends and helping, he never forgot his Texas heritage.
He met his bride-to-be, Shirley Lefore, shortly after moving to Oregon and the two were married in September of 1947. The young couple moved to Pendleton where they lived, worked and retired. Leve worked at U.S. Gypsum in Pilot Rock until his retirement in 1992.
Leve served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Leve was a member of the Pendleton Drum & Bugle Corps, and an active member, and Elk of the Year, in the local Elks lodge. He spent a great deal of time in the Blue Mountains where he and his wife Shirley owned a cabin and entertained family and guests for many years.
In his spare time, he sold cars for Comrie Olds and Cadillac, and helped run the films at the United Artists Theatre on South Main Street in Pendleton.
He is survived by his wife Shirley, his sisters Mary Alice (Nick) Nicholson of Milton-Freewater and Debbie Sears of Hermiston, Oregon, and numerous nieces and nephews. Leve was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Cleo Kemp and Janie Watrin, both of Milton-Freewater.
A viewing will be held on Friday, July 16, from noon to 7 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater, Oregon. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 17, at 11 a.m. at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery.
To leave a condolence online, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
